Town’s main branch could move to new premises within weeks

Post Office Ltd is expected to confirm next week the details of its plans to relocate Banbridge Post Office.

The town centre branch is likely to be on the move from its current location at the old SuperValu unit on Newry Street within a matter of weeks. But the company hasn’t yet revealed where the new premises will be.

It’s understood Post Office Ltd has been looking for new premises for the town’s main branch for some time - since the SuperValu supermarket closed down last year.

A spokesman for Post Office Ltd said the company isn’t yet in a position to reveal details of the planned move, but stressed that “any proposal would be subject to a six week public consultation.”

The Banbridge Leader understands that contracts are still being finalised and that an announcement about the relocation of the branch could be made early next week.

The Post Office spokesman confirmed that it will be “business as usual” at the Newry Street branch until such time as everything is in place for the move to the new premises.