Post Office confirms details of town centre branch relocation

The Post Office is proposing to move Banbridge Post Office from its current location to create a modern main-style branch with extended opening hours.

The Newry Street branch could relocate to new premises at Scarva Street by May or June, depending on the outcome of a public consultation process.

A statement issued by Post Office Ltd said: “The proposed new location for the branch is Eurospar, 96 Scarva Street, Banbridge. This is 600 metres from its current site at 26 Newry Street, Banbridge, which is currently operated by a temporary postmaster. The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation.”

The new Banbridge Post Office will have four serving positions - a mixture of one modern screened, two open plan and a Post Office service point located at the retail counter.

The statement added: “The branch itself will open from 8:30am - 5:30pm Monday to Saturday, with selected Post Office products and services available from the retail counter during shop opening hours which are 7am - 10pm, Monday to Sunday. The opening hours, which will increase by an extra 55 hours and 30 minutes a week, will offer more choice of times to visit.”

Janese Sung, Post Office Network Operations Manager, commented: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

During the public consultation, Post Office Ltd is inviting feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken on the relocation proposal.

The consultation, which begins on February 14, will close on March 28, 2017. Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Customers can also share their views online through the quick and easy questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk using the branch code 28571599.