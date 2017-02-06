Dobson welcomes launch of CAP Life Skills

As households continue to feel the income squeeze the launch of Christian’s Against Poverty Life Skills, which took place recently at Banbridge’s Holy Trinity Parish Church, has been welcomed by Ulster Unionist Jo-Anne Dobson, pictured here at the event with Archdeacon, the Ven Roderic West.

Mrs Dobson paid tribute to all the agencies in attendance as well as Archdeacon West and his team at Holy Trinity.

“This important service will help local people to learn the skills necessary to live a better quality of life and make smarter financial decisions,” Mrs Dobson said.

“I know this service has not come about overnight and a lot of preparation work has been ongoing in the background to bring it to Banbridge.”