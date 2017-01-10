Belted Galloway helps cattle dealer ‘pop the question’

Romance was alive and well over the Christmas period when a Co Tyrone cattle dealer drafted in a Belted Galloway to help ‘pop the question.’

Beef farmer Ashley Farrell, from Fivemiletown, used the novel approach on Christmas Eve when he proposed to Anna Martin, from Dromore, Co Down who is studying for her PGCE to become a secondary school history teacher.

The happy couple - Ashley Farrell and Anna Martin

Friend, Emma Wilson said the couple first became friendly while attending socials and youth rallies. Friendship turned to love and they have now been together for three years,

Emma takes up the story: “They had planned to go shopping on Christmas Eve as Anna was off work and Clogher Mart wasn’t on so Ashley had some free time. Ashley said he’d be in at 12 o’clock. Surprisingly he was actually in ten minutes early, which is unusual as he is usually late!

“He told Anna to pull on some boots to go to see a calf that he had bought her for Christmas. Ashley said that he would take her to see the calf before going shopping, as it would be dark by the time they would be back.

“They headed to the farm and as they were walking across the yard Anna saw a cow and calf in the shed and was confused if that was her calf or not because she knew it should be bigger. She was just about to ask when the cow turned around and she saw the words ‘marry me?’ written on the white belt of the belted Galloway cross,” said Emma.

The ring!

“She turned around in shock and Ashley was down on one knee - well not quite on one knee as the ground was mucky and wet, however Anna ensured he was right down. He asked her to marry him and she said yes!”

And so we have a satisfactory conclusion to this ‘mooving’ tale.