Bronte Primary School to get 20mph limit

The principal of Bronte Primary School and Nursery unit has welcomed news that a 20mph part time speed restriction will be introduced outside the school’s premises.

Mrs Elizabeth Davidson said the speed limit is something the school and parents have been lobbying for.

She said: “It’s something that the parents and the school have been looking at and wanting to have it changed so that it’s not 60mph.

“It will now be 20mph at school time and it certainly will be an improvement.

“We have been told that it will be before the end of the financial year before it begins so it has not started yet.

“We are glad that it is being address particularly for the families who live just beside the school and have to cross the road to come into the school.”

Also welcoming the news were local Ulster Unionist Councillors Glenn Barr and Elizabeth Ingram who have been lobbying the department of Infastructure to have some form of speed restrictions introduced.

They had been contacted by worried parents and local residents who feared for their children’s safety due to a high volume of traffic using the road.

Back in June, the Leader reported how Cllr Barr had called for traffic speed control measures to be introduced outside all primary schools in the Banbridge area.

Speaking following this announcement, he said: “It is very welcome news that a scheme is continuing to be developed to provide a 20 mph part time speed restriction at the school and it is hoped it can be delivered in the current financial year.

Alderman Ingram said she “wouldn’t like to think” that this scheme might be delayed due to the current political impasse at Stormont.

She said: “Both Councillor Barr and myself will continue to lobby the relevant department to make sure that this scheme can be put in place sooner rather than later.

“The safety of our children must be a priority.”