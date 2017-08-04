Search

Bridges to close for maintenance

Dromore Town Park.
The council has confirmed that, due to essential maintenance work, the two footbridges in Dromore Town Park will be closed to the public for a short period of time.

The footbridge from the Lower Quilly Road will be closed from Monday, August 7 and will re-open on Tuesday, August 15.

The footbridge from The Banbridge Road will be closed from Wednesday, August 16 and will re-open on Tuesday, September 5.

“Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council would like to apologise for any inconvenience this work may cause,” a spokesperson said.