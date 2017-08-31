Boden Shopping Party at New-Bridge

Friends of New-Bridge are hosting a Boden Shopping Party in the College Assembly Hall on Saturday September 23 from 11am - 4pm and admission is free.

This pop-up shopping experience is for one day only and promises to be lots of fun.

Available on the day will be Autumn 2017 Boden women’s clothing, children’s clothing and accessories plus a small selection of menswear to try on and order.

Visitors will received 20% discount on all purchases with a free gift for the first 40 orders placed on the day.

A Stella & Dot stylist will also be there with her range of boutique-style jewellery to help you accessorise your outfit.

The Body Shop will be running makeup demonstrations and will have their latest range of beauty products available to buy.

There will also be exciting raffle prizes on the day, including a £50 Boden voucher.

And to top it all off, you can enjoy drinks and nibbles whilst you are browsing.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We look forward to welcoming you to this exciting shopping experience. Please pass on the word to your friends and family.”