Banbridge schools could win ‘Ultimate school trip’

Schools in Banbridge are in with a chance of winning a place for an entire class of 9-13 year olds on the Ultimate School Trip with Jet2holidays.

In total, nine classes and their teachers will spend a long weekend (Friday April 20 - Sunday, April 22, 2018) at Sol Katmandu Park & Resort in Majorca where they will take part in fun educational workshops with celebrity hosts.

The workshops will focus on science, history, drama and crafts, as well as giving pupils all the excitement you would expect from a school trip overseas.

In addition to an educational trip of a lifetime, winning classes will get to experience a range of one-off memories such as VIP send offs at the airport, a welcome dinner with celebrities, and the ultimate school disco and show. The competition was launched by Kids TV presenters, Dick and Dom, who will host the trip.

To enter, pupils are challenged to jet-power their imagination and produce their own promotional piece for Sol Katmandu Park & Resort, whether that be a poster, poem, song or video.

For more details and to enter, visit http://ultimateschooltrip.jet2holidays.com/