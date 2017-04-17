Banbridge Post Office completes its move

The Post Office has completed the relocation of the Banbridge branch to Eurospar, on Scarva Street.

The modern main-style branch with extended opening hours launched at 1pm on Friday 7 April.

The service is provided at four serving positions, a mixture of one modern screened, two open plan and a Post Office service point located at the retail counter.

The branch itself will open from 8:30am - 5:30pm Monday to Saturday, with selected Post Office products and services available from the retail counter during shop opening hours which are 6am - 10pm, Monday to Sunday.

The opening hours which have increased by an extra 62 hours and 30 minutes a week will offer more choice of times to visit.

Local residents and small business customers will be able to access the wide range of Post Office and mails services, including Special Delivery, Local Collect, home shopping returns, and make online banking cash deposits and withdrawals, withdrawals using a Post Office Card Account, send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones.

Janese Sung, Post Office Network Operations Manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

She added: “We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

The Banbridge branch was formerly located at the Supervalu premises in Newry Street.