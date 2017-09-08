Banbridge man David retires from his ministry role at Belfast Cathedral

Canon Brother David Jardine, the director of Divine Healing Ministries at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast, is retiring from his post after 25 years.

A Banbridge man, Canon Jardine, who celebrated the 50th anniversary of his ordination earlier this year, is approaching his 75th birthday and he feels it is the appropriate time to stand aside.

He said: “I believe it is the right time to hand over the reins to our deputy director Fergus McMorrow. I will remain as Director until the end of this year, but I will still be around after that. I will continue to take the service in St George’s Parish Church in Belfast on a Monday, I will also preach from time to time in both St Anne’s Cathedral and St Finnian’s Parish Church in Cregagh.”

“I will have an opportunity to say more in the coming weeks about our ministry,” he added. The important thing is that the Ministries will continue to be strong. We have made a lot of plans to ensure that this will be so.”

Canon Jardine, is a member of the Anglican Society of St Francis and, as director of Divine Healing Ministries, he hosted regular Monday night services at St Anne’s Cathedral with an inspirational healing snd spiritual theme.