Ban for insurance offence

A six month driving ban was imposed on a 27-year-old man last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a no insurance offence.

Pavelas Sizonovas, whose address was given as Clendinning Way, Portadown, was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that he was stopped on November 18 last year on the Brownstown Road, Portadown, and asked for his insurance.

He said he had only purchased the vehicle earlier that day and at a later date attended at the police station but could not produce any insurance.

Sizonovas did not appear in court and a conviction was recorded in his absence.