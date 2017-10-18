Bake Sale in aid of young Cameron

A Bake Sale and Craft Fair is to be held in order to raise funds for life-saving treatment for a young Waringstown lad.
Cameron Truesdale (12) is in Mexico with his family receiving treatment for a rare and inoperable brain tumour.
The family are trying to raise £300k to help pay for the Brownlow Integrated College pupil’s treatment.
The event is on Saturday October 21st between 10.30am and 1pm at Donaghcloney Orange Hall, 5 Main Street, Donaghcloney.
Or if you would like to donate go to
https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cure4cam
