Attempted to head-butt officer

A passenger who was singing loyalist songs on a Translink bus and refused to stop assaulted a police officer who was called to the scene in Lurgan.

Darren Carson Rankin (30), no fixed bode, appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted two disorderly behaviour charges on February 1 this year, two charges of resisting police, assaulting a constable and receiving stolen goods.

The court heard police were called to the Loughview Service Station park and ride area on the Lough Road after a report of two passengers causing trouble on a Translink bus.

The bus driver identified two people who had taken her rucksack.

Both of them had been singing loyalist songs on the bus and were asked to stop by other passengers but continued.

The rucksack was recovered and Rankin was arrested by police.

He attempted to head-butt an officer and had to be restrained on the ground where he made threats to bite officers. When he was brought into custody he continued to make threats.

Rankin said that he had consumed a litre bottle of vodka and taken medication for epilepsy.

A barrister representing the defendant said his client knew he should not have been drinking and taking medication.

He added that Rankin was currently serving a sentence and was due for release at the end of September.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was a ‘most unsavoury incident’ and the sentencing was a tidying up exercise.

She imposed four months in custody for each offence with the terms to run concurrently with each other and the sentence Rankin was currently serving.

She also ordered him to pay a £25 offender’s levy.