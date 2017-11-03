Attack on property was sectarian hate crime

Police are treating an attack on a Banbridge home as a sectarian hate crime.

The house of a window in the Edenderry Gardens area of the town was smashed during the incident which is believed to have occurred in the early hours of Friday morning.

A police spokesperson said: “Do you live in the Edenderry Gardens area? Shortly after midnight last night, the living room window of a house was smashed. At this time we’re treating this as a sectarian motivated hate crime.

“There is no place for ANY crime of this nature in our community. You should be safe in your own house, and the cowardly thugs who did this should be ashamed of themselves. If you know anything about the incident, or know the people responsible, speak out.

“You can call us on 101, or you can remain completely anonymous by speaking to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The reference number is 9 of 03/11/17.”