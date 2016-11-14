ASDA to cut fuel price tomorrow

Asda is cutting fuel to new national price cap of 110.7ppl on unleaded and 112.7ppl on diesel.

The cuts of 3ppl off fuel at its 294 filling stations across the UK - including its ten forecourts in Northern Ireland which are Ballyclare, Bangor, Coleraine, Cookstown, Downpatrick, Enniskillen, Newtownards, Omagh, Portadown and Strabane - are effective from tomorrow (November 15).

Asda’s latest income tracker for September shows that year on year, fuel prices have increased by 1.4%.

This is the first time in over 3 years that the data has shown an increase in vehicle fuel prices from the previous year. This is one of the contributing factors to the plateau in weekly disposable income for families across the UK.

Asda Senior Director for Petrol Andy Peake said: “Today’s latest move shows that Asda is once again leading the way in reducing the price at the pumps to help the millions of motorists across the UK. Our new national price cap of 110.7ppl on unleaded and 112.7ppl on diesel will be welcomed by the millions of drivers who have seen fuel prices rise since Brexit”.