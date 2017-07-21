Artists announced for Hilden Beer Fest

Over 30 artists will play Ireland’s longest running annual beer and music festival at Hilden Brewery, Lisburn.

The 2017 event is being helf on August 25, 26 and 27 and set to be bigger than ever with more acts, more stages and a host of family friendly activities for children of all ages to enjoy.

Now celebrating its 35th year and located at Irelands oldest independent brewery, the festival showcases the finest collection of music, complemented by the wide range of local beers, ciders and spirits available across the weekend.

On the Sunday of the event, the kids’ zone features The Secret Door, which specialises in art and creative workshops for children as well as workshops with The Gathering Drum circle.

Frances Maguire from Hilden Brewery said: “2016 was the Year of Food and Drink and for the first time we were able to have nearly all local suppliers.

“That with the best in local music fuelled a fantastic festival. This August Bank Holiday our aim is to build on last year’s success whilst continuing to celebrate the best of all that is local.”

There will also be a number of “secret” gigs in the Tap Room, which will be announced in advance on the festival’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Tickets available for the event are available now from the website http://taproomhilden.com/hilden-beer-music-festival-2017/