Art for all this August in Banbridge

August offers up an abundance of artistic activities for culture lovers of all ages at the FE McWilliam Gallery and Studio, Banbridge.

Children can get creative with a host of workshops guaranteed to spark their imagination starting on Thursday August 3 when artist Hazel Boland creates a world of wonder with a Fairies, Elves & Troll Garden workshop. Using clay, fabrics and wools, kids can create their own enchanted creatures and design a magical kingdom for the bottom of the garden. Workshops for children aged 4 – 6 years will run from 10am – 12pm and 7 – 11 years from 2pm – 4pm. Cost is £5 per child and booking is essential.

On Friday August 4 Paint it, Print Postcards is a workshop taking inspiration from the current exhibition ‘Eddie Rafferty: The Pursuit of Happiness’ led by artist Ann Feely. Children will enjoy experimenting with different mark making techniques while creating their unique summer postcards. Workshops for children aged 6 – 8 years will run from 10am – 12pm and 9 – 11 years from 2pm – 4pm. Cost is £5 per child and booking is essential.

Hazel Boland returns with a Japanese themed Carp Windsock workshop on Thursday August 10. Using a variety of coloured papers and streamers children will design a vibrant traditional Koinobori windsock ready to whip through the air, blow in the wind and sparkle in the sun. Workshops for children aged 4 – 6 years will run from 10am – 12pm and 7 – 11 years from 2pm – 4pm. Cost is £5 per child and booking is essential.

The Can Do Academy will be bringing Lego to life with an amazing animation workshops on Thursday 24 and Friday August 25. Discover how to make a full animated Lego character movie using iPads. Create sound and visual effects with title sequences, develop storylines and learn about the basics of film making and animation techniques. The workshops are suitable for 8 – 12 year olds and offer sessions at 10am – 12pm and 2pm – 4pm each day. Cost is £5 per child and booking is essential.Details on all activities and exhibitions can be found at www.femcwilliam.com,