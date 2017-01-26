Arrest warrant issued as defendant fails to attend court

An arrest warrant was issued last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a 41-year-old woman who failed to turn up.
She was Lynette Devlin, whose address was given as Toberhewny Lodge, Lurgan.
Devlin is charged with stealing groceries worth £7.50 from Iceland in Lurgan on November 26 last year, the theft of a multi pack of crisps and a multi pack of coke from Tesco on February 25, 2015, and unlawful possession of a class A drug, cocaine, on February 17 last year.
A barrister representing Devlin said he did not expect her to be at the court.
She was called by a court official but there was no response.
District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, issued an arrest warrant on all three cases.
