Appeal on missing woman

Police say they are very concerned for the welfare of a Portadown woman who has been missing since Saturday night.

Siobhan Owens was last seen in Lurgan at around 7.30pm. She may be in her car, a silver Peugeot 1007, registration SLZ 8853.

Anyone who sees her, or the vehicle, or know where she is, is asked to phone police immediately on 101. The incident number is 799 of 23/07/17.

A spokesman said, “Siobhan, if you’re reading this, please get in touch. Your family are desperately worried about you.”