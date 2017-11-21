Appeal for missing pet ferrets

A father of a four-year-old Banbridge boy has said his son is set to be left heartbroken after his pet ferrets have gone missing.

Niall McColgan told the Leader that the family pets ‘FIFA’ and ‘Digger’ have been missing from the Burnview property since Monday and his four year old son will be left broken hearted when he finds out they are missing.

Niall appealed for anyone in the area to keep an eye out for the animals.

He said: “It’ll be hard to find another two ferrets as well natured as those two for him (my son).”