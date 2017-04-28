Annual quiz night in Rathfriland

Drumlough & Ballygorian Rural Development Association will be hosting their annual Table Quiz on Wednesday, May 3 at Drumlough Orange Hall, Rathfriland starting at 8pm.

A spokesperson for the Association said: “We are pleased to be able to host our popular table quiz once again this year and we look forward to yet another fun filled and challenging night for all the teams who are due to take part.

“Quiz master for the night will be our own Harold Henning, and a good crowd is expected.

“So if you are up to the challenge then get your thinking caps on and come and join in with all the fun.

“Everyone will be made very welcome to the quiz which is due to start at 8pm - a light supper will also be provided for all those participating.

“May the best team win!”