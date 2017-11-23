Amazon accused of ‘ruining Christmas’ over lack of packaging

Amazon is facing a backlash over its lack of packaging on a number of deliveries in the build up to Christmas.

Social media has been littered with complaints that Christmas present surprises have been ruined after packages arrived without any wrapping or box to conceal what was ordered.

Items have been delivered with the delivery label stuck straight on the item rather than the packaging that was used in the past.

And the delivery giant has felt a significant backlash from angry customers, who are claiming that the company is ‘ruining Christmas'.

One customer said she was “absolutely fuming” after the person who was meant to receive a present saw what it was upon delivery. She accused Amazon of “ruining Christmas” too.

Many shared images of items such as game consoles, video games and toys, complaining that Amazon had ruined their Christmas surprise.

One customer shared this picture of an item they received in the post from Amazon.

Amazon has confirmed that they were trying to cut down the amount of packaging they use after being criticised for delivering small items in unnecessarily large boxes.

The company also said that customers could opt in for packaging.

Responding to a customer complaint on Facebook, a representative for the company said: “I’m so very sorry that your surprise was ruined.

“We try to minimise the amount of packaging materials we use as much as possible.

“For future orders, you can keep the contents of your package a surprise by selecting the gift option during checkout, or you may mark ‘Ship in Amazon box’ on the checkout page if you don’t wish to reveal the contents.”

