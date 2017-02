A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a man admitted a theft offence.

Ross Davis (24), Breagh Lodge, Craigavon, was charged that between January 1, 2014, and April 9, 2015, he stole parts including sat-navs and keys belonging to Isaac Agnew Mercedes-Benz.

The case was adjourned until February 22 for the report to be obtained.