Absent defendant given a six month ban from driving

When he passed a police car on a chevron area of the road a 41-year-old man was charged with breaching a traffic sign.

And last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court Mark Barrett, Pinebank, Craigavon, was convicted of the offence. He was fined £75 and banned from driving for six months.

For not having a licence he was fined £75 and banned for six months.

The court heard that on December 22 last year at 1.55pm on the Portadown Road, Lurgan, a car overtook a police vehicle using the chevron lane. They stopped the defendant and asked him to produce his licence. He did attend at the police station but did not produce a valid licence.

Barrett did not appear in the court and was convicted in his absence.