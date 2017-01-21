Trump is a bio-pic in the making to rival Stone’s blockbuster JFK

January 24 will mark the 25th anniversary of the UK release of Oliver Stone’s epic, star-studded JFK movie which was a massive hit worldwide.

At the beginning of the presidency of Donald Trump, it seems fitting to reflect on the double-Oscar-winning JFK, which was more a conspiracy theory vehicle than a bio-pic of the man widely viewed as one the world’s most charismatic politicians.

No doubt a Trump bio-pic is already in the making and the conspiracy theorists were having a field day even before Friday’s inauguration.

Fewer than three years after his own inauguration, on July 20, 1961 John F Kennedy was dead: shot in Dallas on November 22, 1963, aged 46.

It’s said that anyone alive then remembers where they were, or what they were doing, when they heard the news of the assassination. I was less than three years old at the time, so my recollection is more than slightly hazy, but like so many others, I grew up very much aware of the many hypotheses surrounding the murder. The accused, Lee Harvey Oswald, was himself killed before he could be tried, and so it is that just about everyone from the mob to the CIA, and even aliens, have been in the frame for Kennedy’s murder.

And no surprise really that JFK, with Kevin Costner in the lead role as a district attorney investigating the crime. It cost $40 million to make but grossed $250 million at the box office, even though it meant sitting for three hours and eight minutes.

On release this side of the Atlantic 25 years ago was Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare. It was the last (almost) instalment in the highly successful Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. Almost, because Freddy Krueger actor Robert Ludlum – never a man to look a gift horse in the mouth – resurrected the character to cross swords, or rather knives and steel claws with the villain of the other big, nightmarish horror series of the era, Halloween, other in Freddy vs Jason. I’ve no idea who won that particular showdown, but I very much doubt that even the conspiracy theorists were particularly interested.

The Final Nightmare was the least successful of the four Elm Street sequels, despite a supporting cast that included cameo roles for Johnny Depp, Tom Arnold and Roseanne Barr.

All in all, a few choice ideas to get you searching the download archives on Sky, Netflix or whatever this weekend if you’e in the mood for several hours of retro cinema.