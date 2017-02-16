Star Wars Snowspeeder cruises into Eikon for Invasion NI

An interactive Star Wars Snowspeeder will be the centre of attention at Invasion NI this weekend.

Nearly two months in construction, countless man hours have been accumulated to ensure the Speeder will be ready for the thousands of Star Wars fans descending on the Eikon Exhibition Centre near Lisburn.

The Emerald Garrison and Eikon will be bringing Star Wars to life in a way that amuses, entertains and educates at this award-winning family show.

The show features life-sized replica props, sets and characters from the new and original Star Wars trilogies, meet and greets with special guest actors including Admiral Piett (Kenneth Colley), Logray the Ewok (Mike Edmonds) and KLAATU (John Simpson), not to mention ‘Force Training’ for kids - it’s an event not to be missed.

The unofficial fan event is being run in aid of Make-A-Wish UK and has proven to be so popular 500 extra advance discounted tickets had to be released earlier this week.

The hugely popular Heroes & Legends Exhibition will complement Invasion over the two days, with a selection of characters including Spiderman, Iron Man, Transformers, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Jurassic Park and much more.

Online advance family tickets are priced at £35, with a maximum of two adults aged 18+ per family.

Young Force Academy Trainees aged 3 and under can enter for free.

Tickets for the event, which will take place on February 18 and 19, can be purchased from the Invasion NI website - invasion.idamigo.com