Holiday World at 25 and still going strong

Travel and property expert Martin Roberts joined thousands of globe-trotting bargain hunters recently at the annual Belfast Telegraph Holiday World Show, Northern Ireland’s largest celebration of travel and tourism, which took place at the Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast.

The show is an escapists’ dream, showcasing breaks and vacations at home and abroad and hosting the Province’s biggest Caravan and Motorhome Show, which also incorporates a 50+Village.

Shrewd travellers who attended benefitted from a distinct focus on keen prices and added value, together with insider advice on a myriad of options.

Meanwhile the show’s Cruise Pavilion, and Honeymoon & Wedding Destinations Pavilion provided dedicated zones for those specialist areas of the travel sector.

The show has come a long way from the first modest undertaking: a trade-only event held in the old ‘Threepenny Bit’ conference suite at the King’s Hall.