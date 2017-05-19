Dress to impress: interview style advice for women

Although a catwalk-inspired outfit won’t necessarily be the sole reason you land your dream job, it’ll certainly make a great first impression.

So dress for the job you want (not the one you have) and show the interviewer exactly who’s boss with a professional and stylish interview outfit.

“It’s always important to dress accordingly for an interview as first impressions count,” says award winning personal and fashion stylist, Lisa Talbot. “Dressing appropriately will also appeal to an interviewer, it will show you care and take the interview seriously – sloppy dress means sloppy attitude!”

You don’t need to be wearing a crumpled shirt to let your appearance down though as fashion faux pas come in all shapes and sizes. From inappropriately short skirts to tortuously high heels, don’t blow your chances by wearing something you’re not comfortable in at your next interview.

“On rare occasions women can also make the mistake of wearing a skirt or dress that’s too short or a neckline that can be deemed too low,” Lisa says.

“None of these are wrong but in an interview it’s important that the interviewer is not distracted on what the interviewee is wearing.

It’s important that the women feels confident, feminine and professional.”

Know the industry you are interviewing for will help with outfit planning and base your outfit on their expectations. When in doubt, opt for a timeless and smart fitted trouser or skirt suit.

“My advice would be prior to the interview investigate the branding of the business and their approach to workwear. Women need to look professional but also to embrace the culture of the business,” Lisa says.

In regards to hair and makeup, keep it simple, fresh and yet again professional. Unless you’re a beauty expert, avoid experimentation prior to the interview. After all the last thing you need is to frighten the interviewer with a rogue eyelash or fake tan disaster.

“I firmly believe that when you look good you feel great and the best asset we all have is a smile on our face,” says Lisa. “When we smile our confidence is greater and you will find more people are drawn to you and want to listen to what you have to say, in the corporate world this is very important.”

She continues,“We dress accordingly, to suit our personality and lifestyle, so I always encourage my clients to do so too, whether they work in a corporate world or have the important job of a mum. No matter what job we do, walking out the door looking good makes us feel wonderful.”