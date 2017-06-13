Carry your wife for chance to go to Prague

Dalriada Festival is introducing a new and novel competition to its 2017 programme which will give one lucky couple the chance to get carried away to Prague.

The popular festival at Glenarm Castle will host a wife carrying competition this year with heats on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16, with the finale on the Sunday when the winning couple will walk away with an amazing holiday to Prague.

Clubworld Travel is sponsoring a weekend stay in the Four Star Park Inn, Prague, for the couple who are crowned ‘The Dalriada Wife Carrying Competition winners’ and have partnered with Jet2.com who will provide return flights to Prague from Belfast International Airport. Bed and Breakfast and airport transfers are also included.

Nigel Campbell, Events and Marketing Manager for Glenarm Castle says there’s already a great buzz about the competition locally and further afield.

He said: “We are really looking forward to hosting Northern Ireland’s first ever Wife Carrying Competition and with the fantastic prize package, thanks to Clubworld Travel and Jet2.com, we are already receiving lots of entries.

“You can carry your wife, or indeed someone else’s wife, as long as you follow the competition rules. This competition has certainly created a great buzz and is shaping up to be one of this year’s festival highlights.”

People wishing to apply can register their entry on-line at www.dalriadafestival.co.uk.

The festival website will have details of other highlights including the return of country star, Nathan Carter, on July 14, when he will be supported by Donna Taggart.